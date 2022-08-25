A 61-year-old Grand Mound, Iowa, man faces a felony charge after police say he stole hundreds of dollars of items from Target, Davenport, on 14 different occasions.

Timothy Pruis, who has been released on $5,000 bond, faces a charge of second-degree theft, court records say.

Shortly before 12:15 p.m. Wednesday, Davenport Police were dispatched to Target, 5225 Elmore Ave., in reference to a shoplifter in custody.

Pruis “had 14 cases against him at the Target Loss Prevention level showing he was caught on video shoplifting from the store,” affidavits say. The cases began May 21 and continued through Wednesday, Aug. 24.

The total value of the stolen items is estimated at a minimum of $1,931.68. “It should be noted the

total is low as Target Loss Prevention is still adding values from the most recent theft,” affidavits say. Once the value from the last theft is included, the combined value will exceed $2,000, police say.

Pruis is set for a preliminary hearing Sept. 14 in Scott County Court.