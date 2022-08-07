A 55-year-old Dixon, Ill., suspect faces multiple felony charges – including child pornography and sexual assault – after he was arrested Saturday, according to a news release from Dixon Police.

Billy E. Beauchamp was arrested on Saturday in the 200 block of South Hennepin Ave., Dixon, for child pornography (Class X felony), aggravated criminal sexual assault (Class X felony), child pornography (Class 2 felony), kidnapping (Class 2 felony), and aggravated criminal sexual abuse (Class 2 felony,) the release says.

The Dixon Police Department began the criminal investigation on Friday, the release says. Through the course of the investigation, Dixon Police identified Beauchamp as the suspect. Beauchamp was taken into custody, processed, and taken to the Lee County Jail, the release says.

In the release, Chief Steven Howell reminds residents that they can report any suspicious activity to the Dixon Police Department at 288-4411 or to Crimestoppers at 1-888-Caught-U (1-888-228-4488). Callers do not have to leave their names and are eligible for rewards of up to $1,000 with information leading to an arrest, the release says.