A 47-year-old Davenport man faces multiple charges after Davenport Police say he tried to siphon gasoline from vehicles at a Davenport business.

Shane Montgomery faces a felony charge of second-degree criminal mischief, an aggravated misdemeanor charge of possession of burglary tools, and a serious misdemeanor charge of trespass – injury or damage greater than $300, court records say.

Shortly before 8 p.m. Sunday, Davenport Police responded to B&F Fastener Supply, 501 W. 76th St., for suspicious activity on the property.

Police found Montgomery underneath a vehicle with tools, trying to siphon gas by drilling into the gas tanks, arrest affidavits say. Montgomery “used a handheld power drill in an attempt to get into the gas tank of two vehicles on the property, which caused damage to the tanks. The tanks are estimated to be worth over $1,000 each, making a total damage amount of $2,000.”

Montgomery had not been given permission by the business owner to be on the property and to damage/alter its vehicles, affidavits say.

According to affidavits, he admitted to owning the drill, along with empty gas cans that were next to the truck.

Montgomery, who was released on bond from Scott County Jail, is set for a preliminary hearing Oct. 20 in Scott County Court.