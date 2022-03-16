A 36-year-old Ohio, Ill., woman faces drug-related charges after Dixon, Ill., Police conducted a traffic stop.

During a traffic stop Saturday in the area of Bloody Gulch Road at Pump Factory Road, officers found methamphetamine and items used for the sale of illegal drugs, the release says. The woman was identified as Eva K. Hopson.

Hopson faces felony charges of unlawful possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and unlawful possession of methamphetamine; and a misdemeanor charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Hopson was processed and taken to Lee County Jail., the release says.

Dixon Police ask anyone with information about illegal activities to contact police at 815-288-4411, or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-Caught-U (1-888-228-4488). Callers do not need to leave their names and are eligible for rewards of up to $1,000 with information leading to an arrest.

The charges are merely an allegation and all parties are presumed innocent until proven guilty.