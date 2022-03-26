An order of protection was issued Saturday against a 29-year-old Davenport man who faces two charges of second-degree sex abuse, according to court records.

Alex Ayers is being held on a $100,000 cash-only bond in Scott County Jail, court records say.

On Nov. 14, 2021, Davenport Police received a report of sexual abuse that happened in Davenport on Jan. 1, 2018, and involved two children younger than 12, arrest affidavits say.

The victims asked for a no-contact order against Ayers, affidavits say.

Ayers is set for a preliminary hearing on April 5 in Scott County Court.