A 28-year-old Davenport man faces felony charges after police say he had cocaine on Wednesday and, in February, recklessly fired a gun in the air.

Chauncey Price faces charges of controlled-substance violation and failure to affix a drug stamp, as well as felon in possession of a firearm, court records say.

The first incident

Shortly after 1:30 a.m. Feb. 22, Davenport Police responded to the area of East 6th and Iowa streets in reference to several reports of gunfire. They found a scene in a driveway, where they found one spent .380 casing, an arrest affidavit says.

Police say Price fired several rounds from a gun “in a reckless manner” into the air while outside his home. No one was injured and there was no property damage, the affidavit says.

After he was read his Miranda Rights, he admitted he fired the gun, the affidavit says.

The second incident

On Wednesday, police found Price in the 1200 block of Brady Street. They executed a search warrant for him at his residence.

Price had 30 grams of cocaine inside a safe in his bedroom. He also had a functional digital scale, clear packaging, and $2,464 in cash in the same safe. The bills for the money were primarily in $20 denominations, a “common domination used to purchase narcotics,” arrest affidavits say.

Police also found a gun in the same bedroom. After he was read his Miranda Rights, Price admitted he uses cocaine, arrest affidavits say.

Price, who is being held on a total of $15,000 cash-only bond in Scott County Jail, is set for arraignment on April 7.