A 47-year-old Davenport woman was in custody Thursday after she was arrested on a warrant to face charges in connection with stolen mail, including stolen checks.

Amy Baird faces felony charges of conspiracy to commit a non-forcible felony, and three of forgery. She also faces three aggravated misdemeanor charges of third-degree theft, court records say.

On Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, shortly before 5:45 p.m., Bettendorf Police responded to Home Depot, 920 Middle Road, about a possible shoplifting incident.

Officers saw a vehicle parked and running near the entrance to the business “in a manner that would indicate it was likely related to the incident,” an arrest affidavit says.

They made contract with Baird, who was driving the Ford 500. She gave consent to search the car, police say in the affidavits.

On the back seat of the car, police found a tote full of stolen mail belonging to 73 different people, arrest affidavits say.

The mail included four checks, three of which were reported to Davenport Police as stolen. One of the checks had been altered to be made payable to Baird and was endorsed by Baird, affidavits say.

Baird’s co-defendant was found to be in possession of a stolen check that was from the same account as the stolen check Baird had endorsed. These two checks were in the same piece of mail that was stolen from a mailbox, the affidavit says.

Baird and her co-defendant both were involved in a separate check forgery case involving the same vehicle, reported to Bettendorf Police on Jan. 27, 2022. “It is clear (the two) were working together to promote/facilitate the commission of a crime which is a felony by aiding each other in the commission of the crime,” affidavits say.

Baird has numerous prior convictions for theft, affidavits say.

Baird, in custody in Scott County Jail, is set for a preliminary hearing May 6 in Scott County Court.