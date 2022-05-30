A 39-year-old Davenport woman faces multiple charges after police found heroin and crack cocaine in her home.

Kayla Johnson faces two felony charges of controlled substance violation and possession of a controlled substance – third or subsequent offense, court records say.

Shortly after 5:45 a.m. Friday, members of the Davenport Police Department’s Emergency Services Team (EST), Scott County Sheriff’s Department’s Special Operations Unit and Davenport Police Department’s Gun and Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant on the 700 block of West 61st Street, arrest affidavits say.

This was the result of a drug investigation conducted by Davenport Police Department’s Narcotics Unit, affidavits say.

During the search of the residence, officers located about 4.05 grams (total package weight) of heroin, 3.15 grams (total package weight) of crack cocaine, 4.6 grams (total package weight) of marijuana, ecstasy pills and multiple functioning digital scales containing crack cocaine residue, affidavits say.

The heroin, crack cocaine, marijuana and ecstasy were inside Johnson’s bedroom. During a post Miranda interview, the defendant admitted the drugs were hers and admitted to selling crack cocaine to several people in the area, affidavits say.

Police found she has seven felony drug convictions, affidavits say.

Johnson, who is set for a preliminary hearing on June 7, is being held on $25,000 bond in Scott County Jail.



