A 54-year-old Rock Island man faces a felony charge after Bettendorf Police say he had a stolen motorcycle late Monday at a gas station.

Todd Danner faces a Class D felony charge of second-degree theft, court records say.

Todd Danner (photo from Scott County Jail inmate photos.)

Shortly after 11:45 p.m. Monday, Bettendorf Police saw a black 2007 Suzuki S50 Boulevard motorcycle parked at the gas pumps at Kwik Star, 1001 Utica Ridge Place, Bettendorf, affidavits say.

Affidavits say the Suzuki had Illinois registration that belonged to a green Kawasaki 250CC Ninja reported stolen out of East Moline.

Officers checked the VIN on the Suzuki Boulevard and found it had been reported stolen out of Silvis, affidavits say.

Officers made contact with Danner inside the store. After he was read his Miranda Rights, he admitted to driving the motorcycle and purchasing it a few days prior, affidavits say.

Danner, affidavits say, was with a woman officers had arrested a few weeks prior for being in possession of a stolen truck.

Affidavits say a second motorcycle was parked next to the stolen bike at the gas pumps, and the second motorcycle was found to have fraudulent registration. The driver of the second motorcycle ran away when officers made contact with Danner and his woman passenger.

Tanner told police he knowingly bought the motorcycle under the listed price and the motorcycle did not come with a title or key, affidavits say. He also said he knew the motorcycle used a toggle switch to start it, and he thought that was suspicious “and could have indicated the motorcycle was stolen.”

Tanner also said the seller put a price on the bill of sale that was different than the amount he paid. The motorcycle had a value of more than $1,500 and less than $10,000, affidavits say.

Danner, who was released on his own recognizance, is set for arraignment Sept. 29.

The general sentence for a Class D felony is up to 5 years and a fine.