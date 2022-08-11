A 22-year-old Davenport man is behind bars after police say he held a woman against her will with a knife to her throat.

Devan Barger faces felony charges of first-degree burglary and intimidation with a dangerous weapon – injury/provoke fear, and a serous misdemeanor charge of false imprisonment, court records say.

On Wednesday, Davenport Police responded to the 2000 block of Emerald Drive for a report of a woman being held against her will, arrest affidavits say.

The victim said Barger broke into her apartment by climbing through the upstairs window, then held a kitchen knife to the victim’s throat and told her he would slit her throat if she yelled for help, arrest affidavits say.

She “feared for her life and safety” when he held the knife to her throat, affidavits say. Officers found the knife the victim described in her child’s room.

Officers then located Barger walking through the Casey’s parking lot. Once Barger saw the Davenport Officers behind him, Barger then took off running, affidavits say.

Multiple fully uniformed Davenport Officers ordered Barger to stop running, but he kept running, affidavits say. Eventually he was arrested.

He is being held on a total $26,000 bond in Scott County Jail, and is set for a preliminary hearing Aug. 19 in Scott County Court.