A 32-year-old Davenport man faces multiple charges after police say he hit two people in the head with the buttstock of a rifle.

Jeremy Dora faces felony charges of control of a firearm by a felon, willful injury-causing bodily injury and assault while participating in a felony; an aggravated misdemeanor charge of use of a dangerous weapon in the commission of a crime; and a serious misdemeanor of assault causing bodily injury or mental illness.

Shortly after 9 p.m. Thursday, Davenport Police were dispatched to the Timberland Ridge Apartments at 3025 W. 72nd St. in reference to a large fight.

Callers reported involved subjects had guns and “edged weapons,” arrest affidavits say.

Dora and a co-defendant arrived at the apartment building, confronting the victims about issues with their children that occurred earlier. The co-defendant and victim engaged in a fight that was provoked by the co-defendant based on witness statements, affidavits say.

Dora then produced an AR-15 style firearm and used it to, without justification and with the intent to cause serious injury, strike two victims in the head with the buttstock of the weapon multiple times, resulting in bodily injuries to both victims, affidavits say. One victim suffered a severe laceration, redness, and swelling to the right side of her forehead, and the other victim suffered a severe laceration, redness, and swelling to the back of his head on the right side, affidavits say.

It was determined Dora has a prior felony conviction of burglary originating out of Columbus, Mississippi. He and the co-defendant were shortly thereafter stopped by law enforcement and detained, affidavits say.

During an on scene investigation, it was determined that components to the rifle’s magazine were located, indicating the magazine had been damaged during the commission of the assault. In addition, four live .223 caliber (stamped LC21) rifle rounds were located on the scene in close proximity of the magazine parts.

“The co-defendant made several utterances regarding being an active participant in the assault,” affidavits say. A search of the vehicle was conducted, and a blood-stained shoe was located that matched a shoe found on the scene.

Dora, who is being held on $15,000 cash-only bond in Scott County Jail, is set for a preliminary hearing June 7 in Scott County Court.