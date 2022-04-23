A 34-year-old DeWitt man was in custody Saturday after police found a stolen vehicle at a Davenport motel.

David Charles Ruble faces two charges of first-degree theft, court records say.

About 3:15 a.m. Saturday, Davenport Police responded to a call about a suspicious vehicle at I-80 Inn and Suites, 7222 Northwest Blvd., Davenport, arrest affidavits say.

Officers spoke with hotel staff and were directed to a specific room. Officers confirmed a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado was stolen. affidavits say.

During a post-Miranda interview with one of Ruble’s friends who was on the scene, police discovered Ruble told that person to keep the truck away from the Arconic area, which is where the vehicle was stolen. The keys to the truck were recovered from Ruble’s hotel room after a consensual search, arrest affidavits say.

Later, in a squad car during transport to Scott County Jail, Ruble was questioned about a recovered stolen vehicle. Ruble said he was picked up by another subject and drove out to Dixon, Iowa, to pick up a Nissan Maxima, affidavits say.

Ruble said he thought the vehicle might be stolen but took possession of it anyway, affidavits say.

On April 9, shortly after 5:15 a.m., Bettendorf Police found the Nissan on the 800 block of Golden Valley Drive, Bettendorf. The Scott County Sheriff’s Office processed the Nissan for evidence and found items inside it that belong to Ruble, affidavits say .

Ruble is being held on $17,000 bond in Scott County Jail.

First-degree theft is a Class C felony, which carries a maximum 10-year prison sentence and a fine between $1,000 and $10,000.