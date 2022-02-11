A 33-year-old Davenport man faces a felony charge after police name him as a suspect in a sexual assault on May 23, 2021.

Edgar Cerino-Ramos, who was arrested on a warrant, faces a charge of third-degree sexual abuse. He was released on bond from Scott County Jail.

Shortly after 10 a.m. May 23, Davenport Police responded to Genesis East Medical Center for a sexual-assault victim who sought medical treatment, an arrest affidavit says.

The assault occurred at a Davenport residence where the victim ha had been asleep on a couch. Cerino-Ramos began to kiss her while she was still asleep, the affidavit says.

She woke up and repeatedly told him to stop, but he sexually assaulted her. “The victim and defendant were not cohabiting at the time and they were not married,” the affidavit says.

A sexual-assault kit of the victim was collected and submitted to the Iowa DCI Laboratory. The findings revealed the DNA profile matched the suspect’s DNA profile, the affidavit says.

A preliminary hearing is set for Feb. 18 in Scott County Court.