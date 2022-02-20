A 28-year-old Davenport man was in jail after police say he led officers on a chase late Saturday, then spat at them when he was taken into custody.

Thomas Williams faces a felony charge of eluding, along with serious misdemeanor charges of operating while under the influence and assault on persons in certain occupations, court records say.

Shortly after 11:30 p.m. Saturday, Davenport Police tried to stop Williams, who was driving a Jeep Grand Cherokee, for failure to obey a traffic-control device and failure to maintain control on the 3700 block of North Marquette Street, Davenport, an arrest affidavit says.

Officers activated their emergency lights and sirens to initiate the traffic stop, but the Jeep fled the stop at a high rate of speed headed north on Marquette Street, an affidavit says.

Williams led officers on a chase of more than 100 mph in a posted 35 mph zone on the 600 block of North Pine Street, the affidavit says.

“While fleeing, the vehicle struck the curb several times, turned quickly causing the vehicle to sway, and failed to stop at several stop signs, endangering other vehicles traveling through those intersections,” the affidavit says.

The pursuit ended on the 5300 block of Hillandale Road, where the Jeep wrecked into a ravine.

When officers took Williams into custody and conducted a search on him, he spat at the officers and tried to pull away several times, the affidavit says.

Williams consented to a search of the Jeep, where police found a half empty 375 ml bottle – sometimes referred to as a “pint” – of Hennessy Cognac on the floorboard of the driver’s seat, the affidavit says.

Williams, who was being held Sunday in Scott County Jail on a $5,000 cash-only bond, is set for a preliminary hearing on March 2 in Scott County Court.