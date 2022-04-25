A 25-year-old East Moline man has been released on bond after police say he led a bi-state chase early Sunday.

Austin Clenney faces a charge of eluding, a felony, and operating while under the influence – first offense, a serious misdemeanor, court records say.

Shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday, Davenport Police were dispatched to the 100 block of Gaines Street – Centennial Bridge – in reference to a Moline Police pursuit of a van over the bridge after a report of gunfire, arrest affidavits say.

Police radio traffic indicates Moline officers responded to a report of a fight, and then gunfire, in downtown Moline just before the chase (listen below).

Moline Police squad cars pursued a black 2011 Town & Country van on Rockingham Road, affidavits say. At the Rockingham Road and Rolff Street intersection, Davenport police took over the pursuit. Davenport police squad cars had their emergency lights and sirens activated, affidavits say.

Clenney, who was driving, refused to stop and continued to flee from officers. Davenport officers pursued the van and saw it fail to stop for a stop sign at Orchard Avenue and South Concord Street. Clenney headed north at a high rate of speed on Minnie Avenue toward Rockingham Road, affidavits say.

He turned west on Rockingham Road from Minnie Avenue without using a turn signal and kept going west past the Interstate 280 intersection, affidavits say. He swerved between both of the westbound lanes and got into the farthest right lane, then turned left from the right lane near the 5400 block of Rockingham Road, affidavits say.

He then drove at a high rate of speed back eastbound on Rockingham Road. Officers in pursuit saw him go more than 100 mph past the Kimmel Drive and Rockingham Road intersection, affidavits say.

The speed limit is 50 mph in the 5300 block of Rockingham Road, affidavits say. He approached the River Drive and Rockingham Road intersection at 100 mph, affidavits say.

Clenney tried to turn on the off-ramp toward River Drive from Rockingham Road, lost control of the vehicle, drove into the ditch and got the vehicle stuck, affidavits say.

He opened the driver’s door and ran off, and continued to run – even though officers yelled at him to stop – until police caught him.

Clenney had a strong odor of alcohol from his person that got stronger when he spoke. At the Davenport Police station, he refused to do sobriety tests, affidavits say.

Clenney, released on $5,000 bond from Scott County Jail, is scheduled for a preliminary hearing May 4 in Scott County Court.