A 50-year-old Bettendorf man is behind bars after police say he and another suspect beat and stabbed a victim during a burglary earlier this month.

Shawn King, whose address also is listed as Cordova, Ill., faces felony charges of first-degree burglary and willful injury – causing bodily injury, court records say.

Shortly after 9 a.m. Sept. 2, a victim told Davenport Police about a home invasion on the 1500 block of Bridge Avenue, arrest affidavits say.

“The victim suffered multiple stab wounds after being attacked by two subjects, and one was armed with a knife,” arrest affidavits say. The victim identified the co-defendant by first and last name, and identified King by his first name and by looking at the co-defendant’s Facebook page, which had a picture of King, affidavits say.

Affidavits say the victim reported that between 12:30 and 4 a.m., he was inside his bedroom when King and the co-defendant forced entry into the locked bedroom and attacked him while he was lying in bed. “The co-defendant was armed with a knife and stabbed the victim multiple times in several areas to include the head, back, and leg.”

King was with the co-defendant and was unarmed, but struck the victim with closed-fist strikes during the altercation, “which aided and abetted the attack,” affidavits say.

Affidavits say the victim told the two that there was money somewhere else inside the residence and he would show it to them.

“This provided the victim with an opportunity to escape by running out of the house,” affidavits say. The victim attempted to treat his wounds himself, but eventually was transported to Genesis Medical Center – West Campus, where he was treated for injuries consistent with punctures and cuts with a knife on his head, back, and leg, affidavits say.

King, who was arrested on a warrant, is being held on a $25,000 cash-only bond in Scott County Jail. He is set for a preliminary hearing Sept. 23 in Scott County Court.