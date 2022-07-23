A 23-year-old Maquoketa man faces multiple charges after law enforcement officials say he led officers on a chase of more than 95 mph.

Glenn Nadermann faces felony charges of possession of a controlled substance – third or subsequent offense, and eluding – injury, OWI, drugs or participation in a felony; and an aggravated misdemeanor of third-degree criminal mischief, court records say.

The chase

Shortly after 9:45 p.m. March 6, an Iowa State Trooper was given information about a vehicle that had been involved in multiple pursuits within the last 24 hours, arrest affidavits say.

LeClaire Police located the 2003 Ford Explorer as it was traveling westbound on Interstate 80. The LeClaire Officer followed the vehicle until the trooper intercepted it at the 300 Mile Marker for an attempted traffic stop, affidavits say.

The Explorer did not stop and increased its speeds to elude the trooper. Both the LeClaire Officer and the trooper gave chase, affidavits say.

During the pursuit, deputies made several attempts to deploy stop sticks but the driver was able to avoid them. The vehicle continued westbound on I-80 reaching speeds in excess of 85 mph while in a posted zone of 65 mph until exiting onto I-280 westbound, affidavits say.

While on I-280, the vehicle increased its speeds in excess of 95 mph while in a posted 65 mph zone. At one point the vehicle slowed and a rolling roadblock was attempted. Nadermann was recognized as the driver who was a suspect in two earlier pursuits, affidavits say.

The vehicle was able to evade the rolling roadblock, taking the median and flipping back around eastbound, then continued back to I-80 where the trooper successfully deployed stop sticks near the Wisconsin Avenue overpass.

The pursuit continued with the front driver’s-side tire deflated as the trooper continued into Davenport. Law enforcement saw Naderman in multiple traffic offenses, including speeding, unsafe overtaking on the right, and “driving an unauthorized vehicle on a bike trail,” affidavits say.

The pursuit continued back out of the city limits and onto I-80 again, when the vehicle left the roadway near the I-74 interchange. The vehicle drove in the south ditch until it hit the Department of Transportation fence and rammed through into the casino parking lot, affidavits say.

Law enforcement did not follow, took the next exit, and were able to locate the Explorer, which had driven off the roadway near the Elmore Avenue and Veterans Memorial Parkway intersection. “The vehicle was located empty and running behind the Cross Creek apartment complex Building U,” affidavits say.

Officers searched the area but did not find Nadermann. “A Davenport Officer used his K9 partner to do an open-air sniff outside of the vehicle and the K9 positively indicated on the vehicle,” affidavits say.

A search of the vehicle revealed a scale, pipe, and small plastic bag, all with crystal substance on it believed to be methamphetamine. The vehicle was then towed, and the registered owner contacted law enforcement.

The owner had been in the vehicle while Camanche Police initiated a pursuit earlier in the night, affidavits say. That person identified Nadermann as the driver and explained he had access to the vehicle because he was in the process of purchasing it.

Nadermann had a revoked license from a prior eluding conviction in 2021 from Jackson County.

He was arrested Friday on a warrant, court documents say, and is being held on $5,000 cash-only bond in Scott County Jail. His preliminary hearing is set for Aug. 2.