A 28-year-old Davenport man is behind bars after police say he intentionally rammed two cars with his Jeep late Friday.

Rass Kerby, Jr., faces a felony charge of first-degree criminal mischief; two aggravated misdemeanor charges of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, a serious misdemeanor charge of driving while his license was revoked and an aggravated misdemeanor charge of domestic abuse- assault, display or use of a weapon – first offense, court records say.

Shortly after 9 p.m. Friday, Davenport Police responded to Lowe’s, 3955 Elmore Ave., Davenport, for a disturbance that involved a vehicle that struck a 2018 Ford Focus, arrest affidavits say.

Police say Kerby Jr. was driving his 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee when he intentionally struck the rear end of the Focus, where a victim was, affidavits say.

That caused the Focus to go off the roadway and strike a tree in the Lowe’s parking lot. “This action could easily have resulted in death or serious injury to the victim,” the affidavit says.

The victim had an order of protection in place against Kerby Jr., affidavits say. The Ford Focus sustained significant front-end damage, the affidavits say.

The victim was able to get out of the vehicle, and met with an uninvolved driver, who had stopped to check on them, believing it to be an accident scene, affidavits say.

The original victim entered the uninvolved driver’s vehicle in fear of Kerby Jr.’s actions, “at which point (Kerby) intentionally struck/rammed the rear end of the uninvolved motorist’s vehicle, a black 2019 Ford Fusion,” which placed her in fear of being seriously hurt, affidavits say.

The uninvolved motorist/victim ran into Lowe’s to seek safety, affidavits say.

Kerby, Jr. police say, caused property damage to both vehicles estimated to be more than $10,000.

Kerby Jr., in custody on a $15,000 cash-only bond in Scott County Jail, is set for a preliminary hearing March 29 in Scott County Court, according to court records.