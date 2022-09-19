A 19-year-old Davenport man faces felony charges after police say he shot a victim in the back early Sunday.

Terry Miller Jr. faces felony charges of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, willful injury, and control of a firearm by a felon, court records say.

Terry Miller Jr. (photo from Scott County Jail inmate listing.)

Affidavits say that shortly after 4 a.m. Sunday, Davenport Police responded to a report of gunfire and a victim in the 1000 block of West 6th Street. Dispatchers told officers the victim was transported to the hospital by a private vehicle.

Officers found multiple casings at the scene. Miller Jr. was in a residence in the area. “The victim had a gunshot wound which was in her upper back to mid back (serious injury,)” affidavits say.

The victim said she got into an argument with Miller Jr.’s family members, affidavits say. She said she saw Miller Jr. with a handgun and saw him rack the firearm.

“The victim advised when they observed this they began to flee the area on foot. The victim stated the defendant shot at her multiple times as she was running away,” affidavits say.

After Miller Jr. was read his Miranda Rights, he did not admit to the shooting but did say he was present at the time. Miller Jr. also said he been in possession of firearms that belong to his brother, according to affidavits.

Miller Jr., police say in the affidavits, was convicted of third-degree burglary in 2017 in Scott County.

Officers conducted a search warrant on the residence and located a firearm hidden in the attic.

Miller Jr., who is being held in Scott County Jail on $100,000 cash-only bond, is set for a preliminary hearing Sept. 29 in Scott County Court.