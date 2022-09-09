A 34-year-old Davenport man faces felony charges after police say he shot at least eight times at an occupied vehicle.

Darnell Hodges Sr. faces charges of intimidation with a dangerous weapon – injure/provoke fear, going armed with intent and control of a firearm by a felon, court records say.

Shortly before 2:30 a.m. Aug. 14, Davenport Police were dispatched to the area of 17th and Sturdevant streets for multiple calls about gunfire.

Hodges Sr. waited in a black Dodge Charger in the area of the 1500 block of Washington Street for a victim vehicle to leave. Hodges waited for about 20 minutes, affidavits say.

Once the victim vehicle left, Hodges Sr. immediately followed it, going the wrong way on a one-way street, and fired no fewer than eight shots at the other vehicle in the area of 17th and Sturdevant streets, affidavits say.

Police found eight 9mm casings at the scene.

The involved victim vehicle was stopped in a traffic stop by patrol after it left the scene. Officers found two uninjured people in it. Affidavits say the vehicle had been shot at least five times.

“The passenger admitted that he was in fear during this incident,” affidavits say. The shooting was also recorded on video.

Hodges Sr. is a convicted felon on multiple charges, which prevents him from having a gun. According to affidavits, “Notable convictions include but (are) not limited to:”

First-degree theft – Scott County 5/11/2005

Felon in possession of a firearm- Scott County 11/09/2006

Possession with intent – marijuana – Scott County 9/05/2019

Felon in possession of a firearm – Scott County 9/05/2019

Affidavits say Hodges Sr. is on probation out of Scott County until Sept. 5, 2024. He is being held on a $15,000 cash-only bond in Scott County Jail, and is set for a preliminary hearing on Sept. 16 in Scott County Court.