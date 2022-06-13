A 43-year-old Moline man faces multiple charges after police say they found him passed out at an intersection with a gun and marijuana in a running Camaro.

Barry Hubbard Jr. faces felony charges of felon in control of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance – third or subsequent offense; and serous misdemeanor charges of person negligible to carry dangerous weapons, operating while under the influence – first offense and fourth-degree theft, court documents say.

Shorty before 3 a.m. Sunday, police saw Hubbard Jr. passed out in a driver’s seat of a 2012 Chevrolet Camaro stopped at the intersection of East Kimberly Road and Elmore Avenue, Davenport. The car faced east, and didn’t move for several cycles of green lights while other cars drove by it, arrest affidavits say.

When officers pulled a patrol vehicle with its emergency lights activated in front of the vehicle and also behind Hubbard Jr.’s vehicle, he woke up, arrest affidavits say.

Officers began to give commands to the defendant to turn the vehicle off. While doing so, Hubbard Jr. reversed his vehicle and then pulled forward in an attempt to escape the front and rear block, affidavits say.

Officers continued giving commands to Hubbard Jr. to turn the vehicle off. While doing so, he began to reach around and down. The defendant later turned the vehicle off, exited the vehicle, and was taken into custody, affidavits say.

Hubbard Jr. was placed in handcuffs. As he exited the vehicle officers smelled the strong odor of raw marijuana, affidavits say.

Hubbard consented to a search of his person. His speech was very slow and his movements were lethargic, affidavits say.

When searching him, a plastic bag of 3.02 grams total package weight of marijuana was found in his front right jeans pocket, affidavits say.

When performing a probable cause search of the vehicle, officers located another package (16.5 grams total package weight) containing raw marijuana. Officers also found a Kel-Tec 380 P3AT handgun stolen out of Jones County, affidavits say.

The handgun was underneath the steering wheel behind the plastic knee panel within immediate reach of Hubbard Jr., affidavits say.

After he was read his Miranda Rights, Hubbard Jr. admitted to smoking marijuana four hours prior to passing out in his vehicle in the middle of the roadway. His eyes were extremely blood shot and watery, affidavits say.

Hubbard Jr. refused sobriety tests and refused to provide a breath or urine sample. He fell asleep in the Bettendorf Police Department interview room and later was transported to the hospital after he fell to the floor and became unresponsive before he entered the jail, affidavits say.

He said he felt very warm and dizzy as if he were going to throw up before he became unresponsive, affidavits say.

Hubbard Jr.’s prior convictions include drug charges, affidavits say.

Hubbard Jr., who was released on bond, is set for a preliminary hearing June 22 in Scott County Court.