A 21-year-old Davenport woman has been released on her own recognizance after police say she pepper-sprayed a Walmart employee.

Amelia Pena faces a charge of second-degree burglary, court documents say.

Shortly after 10:30 a.m. March 15, Davenport Police responded to Walmart, 5811 Elmore Ave., for reports of an assault, an arrest affidavit says.

Pena came into the store and saw the victim through the coolers while he was stocking shelves, the affidavit says. She then entered a clearly marked “authorized personnel only” area. She did not have any rights or privileges to enter the area, the affidavit says.

She then located the victim and sprayed him twice in the face with pepper spray, the affidavit says. “The victim made multiple complaints of eye and throat irritation from the pepper spray to the officer on scene,” the affidavit says.

Pena, who was arrested on a warrant, is scheduled to appear April 13 in Scott County Court.

Second-degree burglary is a Class C felony, punishable by a prison term of up to 10 years and a fine of $1,000 to $10,000.