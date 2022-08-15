A 25-year-old Davenport man faces a kidnapping charge after police say he pistol-whipped a victim and ordered him into a vehicle Sunday.

Pachino Hill faces a felony second-degree kidnapping – armed with a dangerous weapon charge, according to court records.

Police say he was in the area of the 1000 block of Arlington Avenue, Davenport, shortly after 1 p.m. Sunday. He was recorded on video footage from several areas when he brandished and used a handgun by pointing it at a victim “in an aggressive manner,” affidavits say.

Hill “without right or authority removed the victim” from the area at gunpoint after he pistol-whipped the victim, and ordered the victim into the vehicle, affidavits say.

Hill was armed with a dangerous weapon and held the victim against his will while demanding the return of a missing firearm “or the monetary value of said missing firearm,” affidavits say.

Hill was released on bond from Scott County Jail. He is scheduled to appear at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday in Scott County Court.

Second-degree kidnapping is a Class B felony, which carries a sentence of up to 25 years.