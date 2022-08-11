A 49-year-old Davenport man faces a felony charge after police say he pointed a BB gun and threatened to kill a victim.

Johnnie Schwerdtfeger faces a felony charge of possession of a controlled substance – third or subsequent offense; and aggravated misdemeanor charges of first-degree harassment and assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, court records say.

Shortly after 2 a.m. Wednesday, officers responded to the 600 block of Wilkes Avenue for a disturbance.

Schwerdtfeger was identified as one of the involved parties. He pointed a BB handgun at a victim and threatened multiple times to kill the victim while pointing the gun at the person, affidavits say.

“The victim believed the gun was a real firearm and was placed in fear of being seriously injured or killed” by Schwerdtfeger. The victim was not wearing any safety eye wear or face covering and would have been at risk of serious injury if she had been struck in the face or eye with a BB fired from the gun, affidavits say.

When Schwerdtfeger was taken into custody, a BB handgun was located in plain view within reach of him. A consent search of the address located a second BB handgun in Schwerdtfeger’s bedroom, affidavits say.

Schwerdtfeger had a clear jar containing 8.1 grams of liquid methamphetamine in his pants pocket, affidavits say. A search of the defendant’s prior criminal history found four prior convictions for possession of a controlled substance out of Scott County:

1st – Possession of a Controlled Substance on 5/29/2001

2nd – Possession of a Controlled Substance 2nd Marijuana on 12/12/2018

3rd – Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd Marijuana on 08/21/2019

4th – Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd or Subsequent Not Marijuana on 10/23/2020

Schwerdtfeger, who is being held on $2,500 bond in Scott County Jail, is set for arraignment on Sept. 1 in Scott County Court.