A 28-year-old Davenport suspect faces multiple charges after police say he pointed a gun at two victims when a child was present.

Howard Willett Jr. faces felony charges of assault while participating in a felony and possession of a firearm by a felon; and aggravated misdemeanor charges of domestic abuse assault – display or use of weapon – first offense, and assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, court records say.

Shortly before 12:30 p.m. Monday, Davenport Police responded to the 1100 block of West Locust Street in reference to a call about Willett pointing a gun at a victim, arrest affidavits say.

Police say Willett had a black Bersa with a loaded magazine and no round in the chamber. He struck the first victim in the face with a fist, and cut the inside of her mouth. He then pointed the gun at a second victim and threatened to harm the victim, affidavits say.

Willett then pointed the handgun at the first victim, saying he would cause her harm.

“The defendant and the first victim have a child together that was born in 2017. The child was present during this incident,” affidavits say.

Willett, who was released on bond, is set for a preliminary hearing Sept. 2 in Scott County Court.