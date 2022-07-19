A 21-year-old Davenport man faces a felony charge of intimidation with a dangerous weapon after an incident Monday afternoon in Davenport.

Jonah Hill was released on bond, court records say.

Jonah Hill (photo from Scott County Jail inmate listing.)

Shortly before 4:30 p.m., Davenport Police responded to the 2600 block of Rockingham Road for an active disturbance, arrest affidavits say.

Hill and Victim #1 are in a relationship, arrest affidavits say. Hill “physically shoved Victim #1 out of the way in order to assault another individual that was on scene,” affidavits say.

Hill “physically shoved and punched Victim #2 multiple times,” affidavits say. Hill said he swung at Victim #2’s face during the fight, affidavits say.

Hill displayed his gun, which was initially concealed in his pocket. He pointed the firearm at the ground, racked the slide and chambered a round, affidavits say.

While doing this, Hill made verbal threats of fighting/hurting Victim #3, who was standing in his back yard. Victim #3 said Hill made a verbal threat to him, stating he would kill him, affidavits say.

Hill is set for a preliminary hearing July 29 in Scott County Court.