A 28-year-old Davenport man is in custody after police say he posted a Facebook photo of himself with a gun.

Corliss Hill faces a felony charge of felon in possession of a firearm after he was arrested Wednesday on a warrant, court documents say.

On April 14, members of the Davenport Narcotics and Gun Investigation Unit conducted a search warrant at a residence in the 5100 block of North Fairmount Street for an ongoing weapons investigation, arrest affidavits say.

During the search, detectives located three unlawful firearms discarded underneath an adult bedroom, affidavits say. One of these firearms was identified as a Taurus G2C 9mm handgun with a black extended magazine.

Through the investigation, an officer found a Facebook video post created April 12 at 8:48 p.m. Within this video, the defendant is observed in possession of the Taurus G2C 9mm handgun with extended magazine recovered during the search warrant on April 14, affidavits say.

“The post was less than 48 hours prior to the recovery of the firearm,” affidavits say.

Hill has prior felony convictions for second-degree theft, felon in possession of a firearm and interference with a weapon, affidavits say.

He is being held on a total $12,000 bond in Scott County Jail, is set for a preliminary hearing is set for July 29 in Scott County Court.