A 28-year-old Davenport man is in custody after police say he rammed squad cars to get away from a traffic stop before officers found marijuana in his vehicle.

Jamal Moore faces felony charges of failure to affix a drug stamp and controlled substance violation, court records say.

The incident Monday

Shortly before 7:30 p.m. Monday, members of the Davenport Police Department’s Gun and Narcotics Unit observed suspicious behavior in the area of the 1400 block of Harrison Street, arrest affidavits say.

At the direction of the Gun and Narcotics Unit, patrol officers (in full uniform and marked squad car) attempted to make a traffic stop on a vehicle Moore was driving for having a non-working tail light and illegal tint. When the marked squad initiated the traffic stop, Moore rammed several police vehicles in an attempt to flee the area, affidavits say.

Moore and a passenger fled the area until the vehicle became disabled in the area of southwest Davenport. Officers saw Moore and the passenger being picked up by another vehicle and leave the area, affidavits say.

Officers conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle when the defendant ran away from uniformed officers. Moore was immediately taken into custody, affidavits say.

During a probable-cause search, officers found a bag with about 181.25 grams – a little less than .4 pounds – of marijuana and a digital scale, which the defendant said was his. The marijuana failed to have the proper tax stamp affixed, as required by Iowa law, affidavits say.

Moore, who is being held on $10,000 bond in Scott County Jail, is set for a preliminary hearing Aug. 12 in Scott County Court.