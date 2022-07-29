A 51-year-old Davenport suspect who police say recorded men in a public restroom faces charges of invasion of privacy.

Phillip Ruprecht faces aggravated misdemeanor charges of invasion of privacy, court records say. He was arrested on a warrant then released on bond.

Ruprecht “did admit, post-Miranda, that he knowingly video recorded the victim without his knowledge or consent, who was in the public restroom stall, where he has a reasonable expectation of privacy,” arrest affidavits say.

“The victim was in a state of partial nudity. This was done for the sexual gratification of the defendant. This victim was recorded on July 10, 2022,” affidavits say.

During the course of the investigation, another victim was identified, affidavits say. “This victim was also recorded in an area where he had an expectation of privacy. This victim was in a state of partial nudity, while using the bathroom stall. This victim was recorded on July 12, 2022,” affidavits say.

A search warrant for Ruprecht’s property lists three vehicles and a black cell phone, court records show. A preliminary hearing is set for Aug. 10 in Scott County Court.

An aggravated misdemeanor charge can carry a sentence of up to two years along with a fine.