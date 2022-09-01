Anthony Michael Lowell faces two charges of second-degree sexual abuse and one aggravated misdemeanor charge of assault with intent to commit sexual abuse after incidents in 2011 and 2012, court records say.

Sometime between Oct. 11, 2011, and Feb. 25, 2012, police say Lowell sexually assaulted a child younger than 12. “The defendant admitted he committed such acts for the purpose of sexual arousal,” affidavits say.

A child said Lowell held a knife during the assault and “told the victim not to tell anybody because (Lowell) would kill everyone.” Lowell admitted going to a Davenport park with the victim, and “also admitted to sexually abusing the victim on another occasion,” affidavits say.

Lowell, who was arrested on a warrant, is set for a preliminary hearing Sept. 9 In Scott County Court. He is being held in Scott County Jail on a $25,000 cash-only bond.