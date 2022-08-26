A 35-year-old Davenport suspect faces felony charges after police say he sexually abused multiple children ages 10 and younger.

Travis Paulsen, who was arrested Thursday on a warrant, faces charges of sexual abuse – second degree, lascivious acts with a child – inflict pain or discomfort, and lascivious acts with a child – solicitation, all felony charges; and two serious misdemeanor charges of indecent exposure, court records say.

On Feb. 1, Davenport Police Department began investigating a sexual assault case, arrest affidavits say.

Police say Paulsen committed sexual abuse upon a girl who was 5 at the time of the abuse. The victim described a “game” she played with him, and other children also described the “game,” affidavits say. Another child was 8 or 9 at the time of the abuse. Another child, who also talked about a “game,” was 10 or 11 at the time of the abuse, affidavits say.

One child victim stayed multiple times at Paulsen’s residence from September 2021 to January 2022. Other incidents occurred from August 2020-August 2021, affidavits say.

Paulsen inflicted discomfort upon a child for the purpose of arousing (his) sexual desires, affidavits say.

Paulsen was being held without bond in Scott County Jail on Thursday before his appearance in front of a judge in Scott County Court.

