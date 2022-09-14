A 44-yeart-old Davenport man is behind bars after police say he shot at a woman’s vehicle early Wednesday.

Michael Stratford Jr. faces a felony charge of intimidation with a dangerous weapon – injure/provoke fear and an aggravated misdemeanor charge of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, court records say.

Shortly before 3:15 a.m. Wednesday, Davenport Police responded to the 400 block of Betsy Ross Place for a report of gunfire. Evidence revealed a domestic disturbance happened between two people in a parking lot in the area, affidavits say.

Police say Stratford Jr., an associate of a man involved in the dispute, shot at a victim while she was traveling through the parking lot “with the intent to seriously injure her.”

The victim’s vehicle was damaged. The woman was not injured, police said.

A gun and a spent cartridge casing were found at the scene, and “jacketing from the discharged cartridge was located inside the victim’s vehicle,” affidavits say. (Jacketed ammunition has an extra cover, or jacket, on its core.)

Stratford Jr. is being held on $20,000 bond in Scott County Jail and is set for a preliminary hearing on Sept. 23 in Scott County Court.