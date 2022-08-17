A 47-year-old Davenport woman is behind bars after police say she shot at a victim Tuesday night in a Davenport neighborhood.

Eunice Whitley faces felony charges of intimidation with a dangerous weapon and going armed with intent, along with an aggravated misdemeanor charge of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, according to court records.

Eunice Lynn Whitley (photo from: Scott County Jail inmate listing.)

Shortly after 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Davenport Police were dispatched to the 600 block of East 14th Street after a report of gunfire, arrest affidavits say.

Police say Whitley threatened to kill a victim. She then retreated into a residence in the area, retrieved a black revolver handgun, returned outside of the residence, pointed the handgun in the direction of the victim and fired two shots, affidavits say.

There were multiple subjects outside at the time, “which placed the subjects in fear of serious injury,” affidavits say.

Police were on the scene in Davenport after gunfire Tuesday night. (photo by Linda Cook.)

Exterior cameras recorded the incident, which an officer reviewed, affidavits say.

Whitley is being held on a $10,000 cash-only bond in Scott County Jail, and is set for a preliminary hearing Aug. 26 in Scott County Court.