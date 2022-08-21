A 26-year-old Davenport man faces felony charges after Davenport Police were forwarded a case of identity theft from the Fort Wayne, Indiana, Police.

Jeffrey Stoffers faces charges of identify theft over $1,500 and under $10,000, and second-degree theft, court records say.

On April 22, Stoffers acquired merchandise from Best Buy fraudulently, police say in arrest affidavits.

Police say Stoffers used identification information of a victim to obtain credit through Progressive Leasing, a separate entity through Best Buy for customers to make payments on purchases. The credit received was between the amount of $1,500 and $10,000, affidavits say.

Around 8:22 a.m. on April 22, Stoffers made an online purchase, using that credit, for several items at Best Buy, 5153 Elmore Ave., Davenport. Best Buy surveillance shows a black 2013 Ford Focus enter the Best Buy parking lot. Stoffers was the driver, affidavits say.

The Best Buy transaction was set for curb-side pickup. Stoffers left the parking lot with merchandise fraudulently purchased with the victim’s personal information, affidavits say.

On June 2, Davenport Police served a search warrant on Stoffers’ home address. An item from the Best Buy purchase was located inside the residence along with packaging and instructions from the other products. Information was received that the defendant had pawned another item from the Best Buy transaction, affidavits say.

Detectives responded to Premier Jewelry & Loan, picked up the item and confirmed Stoffers pawned it using his state-issued identification card.

Stoffers, who was released on his own recognizance, is set for a preliminary hearing Sept. 9 in Scott County Court.