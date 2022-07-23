A 26-year-old Milan man faces multiple charges after police say he stole a Chevy Trailblazer and then spray-painted the entire vehicle to disguise it.

Cory Hinden, whose address also is listed as Davenport, faces felony charges of second-degree theft and second-degree criminal mischief, along with a misdemeanor of possession of a controlled substance – first offense, court records say.

Shortly before 1:30 a.m. Friday, Davenport Police responded to the intersection of 53rd/Elmore Circle for a damaged vehicle on the side of the road. “(Hinden) was observed near the vehicle and fleeing the scene,” arrest affidavits say.

Hinden was apprehended after a foot chase and admitted to being in possession of a 2004 Chevy Trailblazer and driving it. “He had taken the vehicle without permission from the actual owner and had no intention of returning it,” affidavits say.

Hinden had stolen the vehicle and “in an attempt to conceal it, used spray paint to change its color,” affidavits say. The entire vehicle had been spray-painted to include the doors, hood, tail gate, and even the wheels and tires, affidavits say.

The inside console area and steering column were damaged. The cost in damage exceeds $1,500 but is less than $10,000. Hinden “willingly and knowingly did the damage to hide the vehicle’s true color and had no intention of restoring or replacing it,” affidavits say.

The value of the vehicle is less than $10,000, affidavits say.

Additionally, Hinden had a small plastic bag of marijuana that he admitted was his, affidavits say.

Hinden, who is being held on $12,000 bond in Scott County Jail, is set for a preliminary hearing July 29 in Scott County Court.