A 41-year-old Davenport man has been released on bond after police say he stabbed a victim multiple times.

Shayne Hagedorn Sr. faces a felony charge of willful injury – causing bodily injury and an aggravated misdemeanor charge of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, court records say.

Shayne Hagedorn Sr. (photo from Scott County Jail inmate listing.)

On Sunday, Davenport Police responded to the area of 35th and Marquette Streets in reference to a disturbance shortly before 2 a.m.

Hagedorn was in a verbal and physical fight with a victim. According to a witness, Hagedorn “initiated the physical contact with the victim,” affidavits say.

According to affidavits, during the fight Hagedorn stabbed and slashed the victim with a sharp object – believed to be a knife – multiple times and injured the victim. Hagedorn then took off and an officer found him blocks away.

Hagedorn “did flee from the uniformed officer on foot after being told to stop,” affidavits say.

He is set to appear later in Scott County Court.