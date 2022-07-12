A 48-year-old Davenport man who, Bettendorf Police say, did tile work in a victim’s home, faces charges for stealing from the victim’s credit union account and also taking a pocket watch.

Shawn Hagedorn faces charges of identity theft of more than $1,500 and under $10,000; unauthorized use of a credit card over $1,500 and under $10,000; and second-degree theft; all Class D felonies, court document say.

Between Jan. 15-March 7, Hagedorn was doing tile work in the victim’s residence in the 1100 block of Kimberly Road, Bettendorf, arrest affidavits say.

“At some point Hagedorn was able to obtain the victim’s Ascentra Credit Union VISA debit card information without her consent and began making numerous unauthorized online money transfers from the victim’s Ascentra account into his Cash App account, totaling more than $3,000,” affidavits say.

Records subpoenaed from Cash App show the unauthorized transactions going into Hagedorn’s Cash App account from the victim’s Ascentra account, affidavits say.

Hagedorn’s Cash App account was created on July 29, 2021, under his name, date of birth and Social Security number, affidavits say.

Also, Hagedorn took an Elgin pocket watch valued at $300 from the victim’s residence without permission to do so and pawned it at Pawn King in Moline on Feb. 15, 2022, affidavits say.

Pawn King records show Hagedorn pawned the watch under his name using his identification. Video from Pawn King shows Hagedorn conducting the transaction for the watch.

Hagedorn, who was arrested on a warrant, is being held in Scott County Jail on $5,000 bond. He is set for preliminary hearing on July 22 in Scott County Court.