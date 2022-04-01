A 19-year-old Davenport man was arrested Wednesday on a warrant in connection with the 2021 sexual assault of an 11-year-old girl.

Daunte Clark faces a charge of second-degree sexual abuse and another of third-degree sexual abuse, according to court documents. The first is a Class B felony, which usually is punishable by up to 25 years in prison. The second is a Class C felony, punishable by up to 10 years.

The 2021 incident, according to arrest affidavits

About 6 p.m. Sept. 24, 2021, Davenport Police responded to the lobby of the police station in reference to the sexual assault of an 11-year-old girl, an arrest affidavit says.

The assault, the arrest affidavit says, occurred between July 20-Aug. 2, 2021, at a Davenport residence, the affidavit says.

The victim spoke with a forensic interviewer with the Child Protection Response Center on Sept. 30, 2021. She said she and Clark were alone in a second-floor room when he asked if she wanted to have sex, and assaulted her after she said no, the affidavit says.

Clark was 18 and the girl was 11 at the time. “The defendant and the victim were not co-habitating at the time and neither permanently resided at the residence where the assault occurred,” the affidavit says.

DNA-related evidence was gathered at the scene, the affidavit says.

Clark, who is being held on a $25,000 cash-only bond in Scott County Jail, is set for a preliminary hearing April 8 in Scott County Court.