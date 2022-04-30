A 38-year-old Davenport man is behind bars after he was arrested on a warrant in connection with a carjacking last year.

Chad Erwin faces felony charges of first-degree robbery, eluding, second-degree theft and an aggravated misdemeanor charge of use of a dangerous weapon in the commission of a crime, court records say.

Shortly after 11:45 p.m. Oct. 22, 2021, Davenport Police responded to the 1600 block of West 16th Street for a report of a carjacking, arrest affidavits say.

Officers met with the victim, who said she had picked up Erwin in Illinois in her 2011 Ford Taurus. She allowed him to drive the car into Iowa, where they came to a stop on the 1600 block of West 16th Street.

Erwin refused to get out of the car and said he was going to take it, affidavits say.

He started to physically assault the victim by punching her multiple times, then pulled out a small hand-held contact taser and started to use it on the left side of her face, left arm, and left side. He pushed her out of the car and drove away with it, affidavits say.

While was leaving the scene, he lost control of the car and struck another vehicle parked on the side of the road. He then fled the scene in the Taurus, affidavits say. Officers located Erwin driving the car and tried to stop him, but he took off.

During the chase, the vehicle sustained major damage. Erwin has a suspended license, affidavits say.

Erwin is being held on a total of $55,000 cash-only bond in Scott County Jail. He is set for a preliminary hearing May 6 in Scott County Court, court records say.