A 54-year-old Davenport woman faces charges after police say she stole property, including motorcycle chaps, and tried to charge the victim for their return.

Deborah Fifer faces charges of felony extortion and second-degree theft, court records say.

Deborah Fifer (photo from Scott County Jail inmates listing.)

Police say Fifer took two leather motorcycle saddle bags, a pair of leather motorcycle chaps and a leather motorcycle jacket from a victim, arrest affidavits say.

The total amount of the property is estimated at more than $1,500, affidavits said

Davenport Police say Fifer demanded $5,000 cash for the property. “An arrangement was made under law enforcement control, and the defendant did arrive at the destination with the property ready to exchange the property for the cash benefiting from the theft of the property,” affidavits say.

Fifer, who was released on her own recognizance, is set for a preliminary hearing on Aug. 18.

Each charge is a Class D felony, which carries a sentence of up to five years and a fine.