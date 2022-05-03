A 41-year-old Moline man is behind bars after Davenport Police say he tried to run into a squad car with an officer inside.

Roderick Crawford Jr. faces felony charges, two of assault on persons in certain occupations – use of weapon, and one of second-degree theft, court records say.

At 11 a.m. Monday, Davenport Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 500 block of Fillmore Street, court records say.

Crawford used the car he was driving to intentionally try to run into a marked police car occupied by a police officer, arrest affidavits say.

Crawford used his car to try to injure officers to get away, affidavits say. He admitted to officers that he was trying to run into them to get away, affidavits say.

The 2012 black Nissan Altima that Crawford was driving was reported stolen out of Rock Island.

Crawford, who is being held on $15,000 cash-only bond in Scott County Jail, is set to appear May 13 in Scott County Court.