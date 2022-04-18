A 62-year-old Davenport man is in custody after police say he was seen leaving the scene of an attempted theft of a catalytic converter.

Norman McFedries Sr. faces a felony charge of criminal mischief, and aggravated misdemeanor charges of driving while barred and possession of burglary tools, court records say.

McFedries’ vehicle was seen leaving the scene of an attempted theft of a catalytic converter shortly after 10:30 p.m. Sunday on the 3800 block of Hickory Grove Road, Davenport, police say in an arrest affidavit. He was found in the vehicle with mud and wet spots on his jeans from lying on the ground, the affidavit says.

During a consent search of the vehicle, an electrical saw, officers found headlamps and pieces of the heat shield cut from the area around the catalytic converter on the vehicle.

McFedries admitted in a post-Miranda interview that he and his co-defendant stopped to cut a catalytic converter off a pickup truck, the affidavit says.

The cost to repair the heat shield and catalytic converter from where they attempted to remove it cost $2,000 or more, the affidavit says.

According to a “Motortrend” website article, theft of catalytic converters is on the rise because the devices contain precious metals such as platinum, palladium and rhodium, which can be sold.

McFedries was barred from driving from April 24, 2021 to April 22, 2027, the affidavit says. He was released on bond and is scheduled to appear in Scott County Court on April 28, court records say.