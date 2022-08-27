A 22-year-old Davenport man faces a felony charge after police say he tried to steal a Mercedes from a YMCA parking lot.

Antonio Nieves faces a felony charge of first-degree theft, court records say.

Shortly after 9:15 p.m. June 7, Davenport Police were dispatched to the Utica Ridge YMCA, 4885 Utica Ridge Road, Davenport, for a report of a stolen car.

Nieves checked into the YMCA at the front desk using a guest pass with his name and an address. Witnesses saw him in the building for less than 15 minutes before he left, arrest affidavits say.

Witnesses saw Nieves get into a vehicle that did not belong to him and begin to drive it in the parking lot. Witnesses also saw him park the vehicle, get out and throw the keys, affidavits say.

He was identified by officers using pictures police have available to them in the local system and a picture provided by the YMCA when he checked in, affidavits say.

The value of the vehicle is more than $10,000.

Nieves, who was arrested on a warrant, was released from Scott County Jail on his own recognizance to appear Sept. 16 in Scott County Court.