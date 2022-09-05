A 19-year-old Davenport man with keys to a stolen car faces a felony charge after police say he fought with officers then spat in an officer’s face.

Shaheem McKnight faces a felony second-degree theft charge and a serious misdemeanor charge of assault on persons in certain occupations, court records say.

The incident

Shortly after 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Davenport Police responded to the 3400 block of Heatherton Drive in reference to a theft of a white Ford Taurus stolen from a parking lot, arrest affidavits says. The vehicle is valued between $8,000 and $9,000, according to Kelley Blue Book.

About 11:15 p.m., police found the car parked at the Kwik Star gas pumps at 1650 W. Kimberly Road, Davenport, with McKnight walking away from it. Officers approached McKnight on foot and gave several commands for him to stop walking, but he refused, affidavits say.

“Officers had to grab the defendant and physically fight with him, including taking him to the ground and placing him in a hobble restraint to keep him from kicking officers,” affidavits say.

Once McKnight was taken into custody, officers conducted a search on him and found he had a blue can of pepper spray attached to a key ring in his left front jean pocket. “The defendant had this in his possession and within his reach while physically fighting with officers,” affidavits say.

He also had the keys to the stolen car. Once McKnight was secured in a squad car, he intentionally spat in an officer’s face, affidavits say.

McKnight, who is being held on $5,000 bond in Scott County Jail, is set for a preliminary hearing Sept. 14 in Scott County Court.