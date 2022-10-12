A 49-year-old Davenport man faces multiple felony charges after police say he had heroin, methamphetamine, cocaine and a loaded gun.

Tony Phillips faces five controlled-substance violation charges, four charges of failure to affix drug-tax stamps and a charge of felon in possession of a firearm, court records say.

Tony Phillips (photo from Scott County Jail inmate listing.

On Tuesday, members of the Davenport Police Department’s Narcotics Unit conducted a drug investigation involving Phillips and heroin sales. Detectives made contact with Phillips in the area of the 600 block of Main Street. When they searched him, they found $934 cash on his person, arrest affidavits say.

According to affidavits, during the search of Phillips’ vehicle, officers found:

About 42 rocks of crack cocaine, individually packaged, weighing 12.75 grams

About 10.8 grams of heroin

9.25 grams of powder cocaine

10.65 grams of methamphetamine

Seven ecstasy pills weighing 3.20 grams

$270 in cash

A loaded Hi-Point .9mm pistol.

Affidavits say the crack cocaine, heroin, powder cocaine, and methamphetamine all failed to have the proper drug tax affixed, as required by Iowa law.

According to the affidavits, Phillips has numerous felony convictions, with the latest one from January 2022 when he received a 10-year suspended sentence (three years probation) and is prohibited from possessing firearms.

After he was read his Miranda Rights, Phillips admitted to the possession of the above items listed and to selling cocaine, heroin, methamphetamines and ecstasy, according to affidavits.

Phillips, who is being held on a $100,000 cash-only bond in Scott County Jail, is set for a preliminary hearing Oct. 21 in Scott County Court.