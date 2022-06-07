A 21-year-old Rock Island man faces charges after police say he drove erratically with a woman on the hood of his car.

Quantarious Tapia faces felony charges of first-degree robbery, eluding, and domestic abuse assault; and a serious misdemeanor charge of leaving the scene of an accident – injury, court records say.

Shortly before 5 a.m. May 31, Davenport Police responded to the area of the 400 block of North Marquette Street in reference to someone lying on top of the hood of a moving car, affidavits say.

At the Intersection of West 2nd Street and North Marquette Street, officers saw a black Chevrolet Impala with a woman on the front windshield and hood.

An officer in a fully marked Davenport Police squad tried to stop the Impala, but the car continued north on North Marquette Street. The car ran a red light at the intersection of West 3rd Street and North Marquette Street, turned west onto West 4th Street and continued to speed up and take sharp turns on other streets in an attempt to elude police, arrest affidavits say.

Officers stopped following the Impala, then found it on the 1400 block of West 4th Street after it had crashed into the front of a building, affidavits say.

Next to the vehicle on the ground was the same woman who was on the hood of the vehicle. She said Tapia got out of the vehicle and ran off.

The victim had multiple injuries to her body from holding onto the vehicle and after the vehicle had crashed into the wall. She had abrasions to her inner thighs and multiple bruises throughout the rest of her body, affidavits say.

The victim said Tapia was her ex-boyfriend. They had been living together for six months until they broke up a week before, affidavits say.

The victim said earlier in the night she and Tapia were together. While driving back in her Impala to her house on the 500 block of Taylor Street, Tapia had punched her multiple times and threw a beer at her, affidavits say.

Once at her house Tapia took her vehicle key from the center console. The victim and Tapia went inside her house to hang out. While together inside the house, Tapia started to punch her, affidavits say.

He then wrapped his forearm around her neck and started to strangle her to the point she could not breathe and almost passed out, affidavits say. The victim had bruising and redness to her throat. A witness told Tapia to stop, and he did. He then punched the victim’s TV and broke it, affidavits say.

Tapia went outside to the Impala to drive away. The victim told him multiple times he was not allowed to take the car, but he got into the driver’s seat, affidavits say.

The victim got onto the hood and windshield of the Impala to stop Tapia from stealing it. He started to drive the car at high rates of speed throughout the area, affidavits say.

While she was on the hood of the Impala she was in fear for her life, the victim said. She was taken to Genesis Medical Center – East Rusholme Campus, affidavits say.

Tapia, who was arrested on a warrant, had a revoked driver’s license from Illinois.

A preliminary hearing is set for June 17 in Scott County Court for Tampia, who is being held on $20,000 cash-only bond in Scott County Jail.