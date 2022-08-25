A 36-year-old Walcott woman faces charges in connection with the April death of a 71-year-old Davenport man.

Lindsay Frey faces charges of accessory after the fact, an aggravated misdemeanor, and false report of indictable offense to public entity, a serious misdemeanor, court records say.

On April 22, the Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office was investigating a vehicle theft and an OWI that resulted in a death. Arrest affidavits say Frey “had knowledge of the vehicle theft and the vehicle’s occupants,” and that Frey “knowingly concealed and provided false information to law enforcement to prevent the apprehension of the person who committed the crime.”

Frey was arrested on a warrant, then released on bond, affidavits say.

A preliminary hearing set is for Sept. 2 in Muscatine County Court.

A death in April

A Davenport man was arrested and charged with multiple crimes involving the Muscatine death of his acquaintance, 71-year-old William Amos Talbot, of Davenport.

On Thursday, April 21, shortly after 11 p.m., Muscatine County Joint Communications (MUSCOM) received a call of a disturbance at Fairport Rec Area, 3284 Highway 22, Muscatine. A deputy responded to the area, but was unable to locate anything at the time, according to a news release.

On Friday, April 22, about 12:06 a.m., a woman called MUSCOM to report a man was missing from Fairport Rec Area. Deputies responded and determined this was related to the earlier call.

At about 12:23 a.m., a Montpelier resident contacted MUSCOM to report a man had shown up at their residence. Deputies responded and identified the man as 36-year-old Joshua Scott Peters, of Davenport.

Just south of the boat ramp at Clarks Ferry Recreational Area in Montpelier, Muscatine County Search and Rescue found a vehicle submerged in the Mississippi River. The vehicle was recovered and William Talbot, who had been missing for two days, was found deceased inside the vehicle.

William Talbot was an acquaintance of Peters, officials said. It was determined that Peters operated the vehicle with the missing man inside and an accident had occurred, according to the release.

Talbot’s daughter told Local 4 News that Peters is her sister’s boyfriend. Talbot’s family says he died in a car he bought just a few days earlier.

As a result of the investigation, Peters was arrested and charged with:

Homicide by vehicle – operating under the influence – Class B felony

Leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death – Class D felony

Theft 1 st degree – Class C felony

degree – Class C felony Driving while barred – aggravated misdemeanor.

Peters is being held in Muscatine County Jail on a $500,000 cash-only bond.

Peters faces felony charges of homicide by vehicle – operating under the influence, first-degree theft and leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death; as well as an aggravated misdemeanor of driving while barred, court records say.

“I got a call from my aunt Florence at 5:30 in the morning, saying that my dad was missing,” Tiffany said, recalling when this nightmare first began.

For two days, she’d hoped to hug him again, but tragically his body was found in the Mississippi River outside of Muscatine and she was the one asked to identify him.

“They gave me the news and I just started bawling. Like this can’t be true. My dad was my hero. The last couple of months he would call me, and he would say ‘Tiffany, I’m really proud of you and love you,” she recalled.

This loss has had a greater impact on the entire Talbot family. William’s family says that he was one of seven siblings. And he leaves behind seven children, 16 grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.

“Nobody is really okay. We’re just all in a numb state. It’s horrible,” said William’s sister, Florence Talbot. She says the way William died was nothing short of traumatic.

She says that they grew up near a body of water but both always were afraid of it.

“We had plans for a future that could’ve happened, should’ve happened. And this is definitely not his way of going, when we hate water,” said Florence.

Peters has pleaded not guilty. Pretrial conferences – informal meetings where attorneys and the judge discuss the upcoming trial – are set for Sept. 9 in Muscatine County Court.