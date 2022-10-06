A 27-year-old McCausland man and a 30-year-old Davenport woman face felony charges after police say suspects drilled a hole in a Cadillac Escalade to siphon gas from it.

Bradley Dove faces felony charges of conspiracy to commit a non-forcible felony and second-degree criminal mischief, court records say.

Brianna Moss of Davenport faces felony charges of conspiracy to commit a non-forcible felony and second-degree criminal mischief, and a serous misdemeanor charge of possession of a controlled substance – first offense.

Shortly before 3 a.m. Thursday, Davenport Police responded to the area of the 1600 block of West 12th Street (the Marycrest Senior Campus) for a report of suspicious activity. Dispatch advised suspects possibly were cutting catalytic converters off vehicles in the lower parking lot.

A group of people conspired to drill a hole in the gas tank of a 2014 Cadillac Escalade to siphon gasoline in the lower parking lot, affidavits say.

After they were read their Miranda Rights, an interview indicated Dove and Moss acted as lookouts, according to affidavits. The damage to the Cadillac Escalade exceeds $1,500 to repair or replace.

Dove tried to flee Davenport Police by sitting in the passenger seat of a vehicle that rammed a fully marked Davenport police squad car. He then ran off, affidavits say.

He eventually was taken into custody. During a search, officers found he had a glass methamphetamine pipe. “The smoking device contained the residue of burnt methamphetamine, and was located in the defendant’s pants,” the affidavits say.

Moss had 2.2 grams of meth, police said.

Dove is being held on a total $23,000 bond in Scott County Jail, where Moss is being held on $11,000 bond. Both are set for preliminary appearances on Oct. 14.

Gas prices on the rise

According to gasprices.aaa.com, since Monday, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has risen by 7 cents to $3.86. “High gasoline demand, amid tight supply, has led to higher pump prices nationwide,” the website says.