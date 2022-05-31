Two Davenport suspects face charges after police say they stole, then sold, construction material from a site on River Drive, Davenport.

Grace Meder and Jordyn Puckett, both 23, faces felony charges of conspiracy to commit a forcible felony and second-degree theft, court records say.

Shortly before 7:30 a.m. April 20, Davenport Police responded to 1200 block of East River Drive for a report of copper/construction material being stolen from a work site, arrest affidavits say.

Meder was in possession of stolen copper/construction materials and sold it to separate entities for her own financial gain, arrest affidavits say. She assisted other people with the sale of materials after burglarizing this address, affidavits say.

She was identified by the manager of the metal recycling companies, affidavits say. She used her Iowa driver’s license to obtain funds and was positively identified in the surveillance footage during the transactions at both recycling companies, affidavits say. .

She was in a suspect vehicle, a gray 2001 Chevrolet Silverado, during both transactions of the stolen material. The stolen material in total cost the reporting business between $1,500.00 and $10,000, affidavits say.

Meder helped facilitate the sale of stolen copper/construction materials. She agreed with other people to aid in the commission of the crime by entering metal recycling businesses to receive profits for the materials stolen and unloaded by other defendants, affidavits say.

This was observed on company surveillance footage from both businesses, affidavits say.

She was also identified by the manager of the metal recycling companies and used her Iowa driver’s license to receive funds for the stolen material. She was an occupant of the suspect vehicle, a gray 2001 Chevrolet Silverado when they arrived at both companies to receive funds, affidavits say.

Puckett, too, was in possession of stolen copper/construction materials, arrest affidavits say. He helped other people with the sale of materials after burglarizing the above mentioned address. He, too, was identified by the manager of the metal recycling companies and was positively identified in the surveillance footage during the transactions at both recycling companies assisting with the transport of the stolen copper, affidavits say.

Puckett also was in the suspect vehicle during both transactions of the stolen material, affidavits say.

He aided in the commission of the crime by assisting with the transport and disposing of the materials at the metal recycling centers. This was observed on company surveillance footage from both businesses, affidavits say.

He was also identified by the manager of the metal recycling companies and was present while a co-defendant received funds for the stolen material.

Meder was released on her own recognizance. Puckett is being held on $5,000 cash-only bond in Scott County Jail. Both are set for a preliminary hearing on June 17 in Scott County Court.