Three Davenport suspects face felony charges after police say they stole the keys to a deceased person’s vehicle and entered their residence.

Kirsten Gonzales, 31, faces a felony charge of third-degree burglary.

Trey Hofer, 33, faces a felony charge of third-degree burglary and operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent, an aggravated misdemeanor.

Matthew Holmes, 31, faces a felony charge of third-degree burglary.

The incident on Friday

On Friday, shortly before 3 p.m., Davenport Police were dispatched to the 1500 block of West Pleasant Street for a burglary, arrest affidavits say.

The suspects entered the residence without any right or privilege to do so and committed a theft of a vehicle. Once inside the house, Hofer stole the keys to the deceased owner’s silver Saturn Ion, affidavits say.

Hofer admitted to driving the car and living in the residence for a week. Witnesses identified him as driving the car. Gonzales admitted to being a passenger in the car, affidavits say.

Hofer and Gonzales refused to comply with officers’ commands to come to the front door and ran away from fully uniformed officers onto the roof of the residence, affidavits say.

Holmes had changed the locks on the residence and had the new keys in his hand when taken into custody, affidavits say.

Holmes refused to comply with officers’ commands to come to the front door and hid in the attic underneath a pile of clothes to escape police, affidavits say.

Gonzales is being held on $6,000 cash-only bond.

Hofer is being held on $12,000 cash-only bond.

Holmes is being held on $11,000 cash-only bond.

All three are in Scott County Jail and are set for preliminary hearings in Scott County Court on July 5, court records say.